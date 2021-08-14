Umbrella Network (UMB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $633,029.00

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $3.78 million and $633,029.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

