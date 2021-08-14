UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Stock Position Raised by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,536 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.28% of UMH Properties worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 25,002.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Aegis raised their price objective on UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $24.87.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 27.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

