Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UMICY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Umicore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

UMICY opened at $17.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53. Umicore has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

