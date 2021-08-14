Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Friday.

OTCMKTS UNBLF opened at $87.75 on Friday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.53.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

