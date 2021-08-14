Unibright Price Tops $2.06 (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for $2.06 or 0.00004395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. Unibright has a total market cap of $308.90 million and $6.28 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00058324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00015522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.22 or 0.00883965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00101540 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00044083 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

