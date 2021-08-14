Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Price Up 10% This Week

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be purchased for $0.0864 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market cap of $21.59 million and approximately $163,570.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00048362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00137050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.49 or 0.00154927 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,801.53 or 1.00031070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.20 or 0.00876746 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

