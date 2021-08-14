UNICORN Token (UNI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $27.00

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 63.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One UNICORN Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UNICORN Token has traded up 598.3% against the US dollar. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $65,044.37 and approximately $27.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00063525 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000691 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

