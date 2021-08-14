UniCrypt (UNCX) Trading Up 22% Over Last Week

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last seven days, UniCrypt has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar. UniCrypt has a total market cap of $15.29 million and $12.68 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniCrypt coin can now be bought for approximately $521.41 or 0.01105736 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.36 or 0.00422765 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001344 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003324 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001984 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00011501 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003037 BTC.

UniCrypt Coin Profile

UniCrypt (UNCX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 29,322 coins. UniCrypt’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_89425 . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniCrypt’s official website is unicrypt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

UniCrypt Coin Trading

