Unido EP (UDO) Trading 36.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Unido EP has a total market cap of $8.49 million and $950,351.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded up 36.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unido EP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00048525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00136198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.50 or 0.00153603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,164.55 or 1.00236153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.78 or 0.00866632 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,970,521 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.