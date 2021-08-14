Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Unifi reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 0.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:UFI traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.98. 40,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,699. Unifi has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $424.90 million, a P/E ratio of -85.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $50,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,157.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $625,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $667,817.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,175 shares of company stock worth $1,379,774. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UFI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Unifi during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Unifi by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Unifi during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unifi during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Unifi by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

