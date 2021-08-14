Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Stake Cut by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Unifi worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Unifi by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Unifi by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Unifi by 9.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unifi by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Unifi in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 27,175 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $704,104.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,848.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $50,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $673,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,175 shares of company stock worth $1,379,774 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFI opened at $22.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Unifi, Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $30.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

