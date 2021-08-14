Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Up 21.2% This Week

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $59.64 million and $35.93 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for about $13.68 or 0.00029206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00038464 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.40 or 0.00295413 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00035032 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00012850 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,359,091 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

