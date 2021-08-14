UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,327 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.33% of UniFirst worth $59,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 362.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 19.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $219.81 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $160.70 and a 12 month high of $258.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.62.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $464.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 14.03%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli bought 465 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

