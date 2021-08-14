Unifty (NIF) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $188,141.00

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. Over the last week, Unifty has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for $28.52 or 0.00060961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifty has a market capitalization of $29.90 million and $188,141.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Unifty

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,450 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

