UniLayer Trading 55.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, UniLayer has traded up 55.5% against the US dollar. One UniLayer coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001496 BTC on popular exchanges. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $14.37 million and $5.88 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00057171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00015174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.23 or 0.00876499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00101087 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00043658 BTC.

UniLayer Coin Profile

UniLayer (CRYPTO:LAYER) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,620,123 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

