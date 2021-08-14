UniLend Trading Up 26.7% This Week (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00002524 BTC on popular exchanges. UniLend has a total market cap of $37.00 million and approximately $6.11 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00057704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.36 or 0.00880150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00106495 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00044031 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,134,300 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

