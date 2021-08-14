Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $23,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP opened at $227.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.43. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.