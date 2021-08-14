Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,648 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 484,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $106,556,000 after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 429,606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $94,483,000 after purchasing an additional 64,872 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,539 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 154,323 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

UNP opened at $227.80 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.43. The firm has a market cap of $148.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

