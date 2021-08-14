United Asset Strategies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,956 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.5% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,161,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,271,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,950,528,000 after acquiring an additional 868,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,706,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,652,745,000 after acquiring an additional 461,610 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $292.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $292.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

