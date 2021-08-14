United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Short Interest Update

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ULTHF opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.67. United Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.46.

United Lithium Company Profile

United Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Harry Lithium project; and the Vapor Lithium project consists of 4,200 hectares located in northern Chile. It also holds an option to acquire an interest in the Barbara Lake property comprising 56 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 2,147 hectares land in the Barbara Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario, Canada.

