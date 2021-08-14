United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Short Interest Update

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ULTHF opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.67. United Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.46.
United Lithium Company Profile
Further Reading: Systematic Risk
Receive News & Ratings for United Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.