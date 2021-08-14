United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 69,798 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 964.4% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after purchasing an additional 121,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $193.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $168.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

