United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $306.55.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,401,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $59,572,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,455,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in United Rentals by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $353.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $318.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $159.01 and a 12 month high of $364.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

