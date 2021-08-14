United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Position Decreased by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 29,453.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,055 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 9,654.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,535,000 after buying an additional 494,513 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 137.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,510,000 after buying an additional 329,536 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 45,779.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,944,000 after buying an additional 251,330 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,926,000 after buying an additional 194,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

URI traded down $8.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $353.11. 550,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $159.01 and a one year high of $364.30.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

