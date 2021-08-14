UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $28,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. Mizuho upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

NYSE UNH traded up $3.71 on Friday, reaching $409.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $408.05. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $425.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

