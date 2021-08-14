UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,060 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.8% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $551,661,000 after purchasing an additional 243,529 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,348,195,000 after buying an additional 26,846 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,510,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $957,324,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,952,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH stock traded up $3.71 on Friday, reaching $409.67. 1,536,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.05. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

