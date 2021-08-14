Unitrade Market Capitalization Achieves $4.77 Million (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Unitrade coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges. Unitrade has a market capitalization of $4.77 million and approximately $764,290.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unitrade has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00057539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.08 or 0.00881569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00102250 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00044122 BTC.

Unitrade Coin Profile

TRADE is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,455,722 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Unitrade

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

