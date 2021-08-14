uPlexa (UPX) Price Down 4.6% This Week

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. uPlexa has a market cap of $764,923.18 and approximately $899.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, uPlexa has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About uPlexa

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

