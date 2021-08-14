Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Uranium Participation Co. (TSE:U) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.54. Uranium Participation shares last traded at C$10.26, with a volume of 210,500 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on U. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Uranium Participation from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TD Securities lowered Uranium Participation from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Uranium Participation alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$771.66 million and a P/E ratio of -8.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.76.

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uranium Participation Co. will post 0.5632485 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uranium Participation (TSE:U)

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Participation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Participation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.