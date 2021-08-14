UREEQA (URQA) 1-Day Volume Tops $960,681.00

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 14th. UREEQA has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $960,681.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00048216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00135334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.64 or 0.00154901 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,830.88 or 0.99870445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.80 or 0.00869663 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

