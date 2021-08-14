Urus Tops 24 Hour Volume of $222,855.00 (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 14th. Urus has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Urus coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Urus has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Urus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00057552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $411.61 or 0.00879875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00100856 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00043864 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus (URUS) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Urus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Urus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.