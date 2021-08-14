US Capital Advisors Upgrades EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) to “Overweight”

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was upgraded by US Capital Advisors from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.47.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 3.55.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. Equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 5,562 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $64,185.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip acquired 8,539 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,355.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 40,897 shares of company stock worth $209,686 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,516,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,887,000 after buying an additional 875,090 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 294,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 10,067 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.