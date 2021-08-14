USDJ (USDJ) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC on major exchanges. USDJ has a market cap of $14.85 million and approximately $22.64 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00048301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00138032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00155426 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,070.80 or 0.99933014 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.27 or 0.00871028 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.