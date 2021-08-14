USDX (USDX) Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One USDX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002146 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006099 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007271 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

