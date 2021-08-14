Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Short Interest Down 71.5% in July

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a drop of 71.5% from the July 15th total of 220,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS USNZY opened at $4.00 on Friday. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.0243 per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets.

