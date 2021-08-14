Vai (VAI) Price Tops $0.81

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. Vai has a market cap of $88.45 million and $2.46 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001755 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00135879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00153900 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,288.25 or 0.99751457 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.39 or 0.00871460 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 108,605,627 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vai is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.