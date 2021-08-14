Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

Several research firms have commented on VLOWY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vallourec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.40 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Vallourec stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. Vallourec has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.91.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 21.98% and a negative return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $842.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Vallourec will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

