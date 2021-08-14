Valor Token Price Reaches $0.43 (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, Valor Token has traded up 21.2% against the dollar. One Valor Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Valor Token has a total market cap of $8.65 million and $263,172.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00057722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.98 or 0.00876054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00101291 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00044015 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

Valor Token is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

