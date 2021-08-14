VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Sold by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,499 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.67% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,415,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 191.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 442,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after buying an additional 290,719 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 365,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after buying an additional 34,104 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 242.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 298,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 211,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after buying an additional 66,836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $25.37. 97,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,121. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.37.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.