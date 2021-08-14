VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Acquired by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 6,573.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,439 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 0.5% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 47,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MOAT traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $76.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,323. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $52.37 and a twelve month high of $76.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.82.

