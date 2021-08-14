Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Holdings Lessened by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967,157 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.70% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $213,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 852.7% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 29,067 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 23,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $144.84 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $97.78 and a 52 week high of $147.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.34.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

