Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 6.7% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $21,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.12. The company had a trading volume of 787,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,494. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $162.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

