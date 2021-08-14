Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Howard Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.8% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.12. 787,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,494. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $124.14 and a 1 year high of $162.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.