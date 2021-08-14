Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% in the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWOB stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,202. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.73. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $82.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

