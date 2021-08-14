Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Cordant Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 12.2% of Cordant Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,461,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after buying an additional 96,927 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $52.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,831,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,589,425. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.