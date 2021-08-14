Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

