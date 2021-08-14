Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $51.39 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

