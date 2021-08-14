Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 672.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.39. 6,751,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,844,286. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

