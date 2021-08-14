Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stake Cut by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,255 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 62.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,492,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,228,008,000 after buying an additional 7,476,405 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,581,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,717,000 after buying an additional 3,112,542 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $103,328,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 295.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,452,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,528,000 after buying an additional 1,085,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 207.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,241,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,621,000 after buying an additional 837,508 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of VGK opened at $70.38 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $49.17 and a one year high of $70.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.45.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.