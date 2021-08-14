Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 534,800 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the July 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 64.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 86,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $203,000.

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $59.41 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.13.

