Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,103,000 after buying an additional 45,596 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,076,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,024,000 after buying an additional 40,974 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,883,000 after buying an additional 206,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,402,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,594,000 after buying an additional 19,651 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $299.03. The stock had a trading volume of 518,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,875. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.85 and a one year high of $299.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.15.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

